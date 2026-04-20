Free Oceanfront concerts: The Wailers, MC Lyte, Alana Springsteen set to perform

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The lineup for a summer series of free concerts across the Oceanfront has been revealed.

The Oceanfront Concert Series will begin with performances on Stars, Stripes and Spurs Weekend — this event will be held on April 24 and 25. Then, performances will be held on Wednesdays throughout the summer months. These performances will be held at 17th, 24th and 31st Street Parks.

Entry for these events begin at 6 p.m. with shows starting at 7 p.m. The press release sent to News 3 notes that the following lineups are subject to changing:



April 24: Chayce Beckham with Cody Christian — 24th Street Park

April 25: Alana Springsteen with Holy Roller — 24th Street Park

May 27: The Wailers — 24th Street Park

June 3: The War & Treaty — 17th Street Park

June 10: Moon Taxi, G Love & Donavon Frankenreiter — 31st Street Park

July 1: MC Lyte — 17th Street Park

July 8: Umphrey’s McGee — 31st Street Park

July 15: Eggy & Dogs In A Pile — 24th Street Park

July 22: Josh Ross — 17th Street Park

July 29: All-4-One — 24th Street Park

Aug. 5: The 502s — 17th Street Park

Aug. 12: Watchhouse — 31st Street Park

Aug. 19: Andy Frasco & the U.N., Kitchen Dwellers & Magoo — 24th Street Park.

In conjunction with this free concert series, free sunrise yoga gatherings will be held every Saturday — throughout June, July and August — starting at 8 a.m. The sunrise yoga will take place at 17th Street Park, and it will feature top yoga instructors from Shine Yoga.

From July 14 to 18, free movie nights will take place at 29th Street on the beach. The fourth annual Beach Blanket Film Festival will feature “Pirates in Pictures,” five nights of family-friendly, pirate-themed movies at the Oceanfront.