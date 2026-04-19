Firefighter injured in Virginia Beach house fire; two displaced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A firefighter was injured while battling a residential structure fire Saturday night in Virginia Beach’s Green Run neighborhood, officials said.

Units with Virginia Beach Fire Department and EMS were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of Old Lyne Road for a reported house fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a two-story single-family home.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. Officials said a mayday was called after part of the roof collapsed on firefighters working on the second floor. The mayday was resolved within minutes.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews were able to get water on the fire quickly and brought it under control at approximately 9:46 p.m.

Two adults and five dogs were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist with temporary housing and other needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said the scene remains active.