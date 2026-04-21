Judge strikes case challenging VB curfew, Tim Anderson says he plans to refile

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge striked a case on Tuesday that was attempting to halt the recently enacted all-ages curfew at the Oceanfront, according to Virginia Beach reporter John Hood.

The plaintiff, Lisa Lawrence, did not have standing when it came to placing a protective order against the curfew zone, the judge ruled Tuesday. She lives just outside the area where the curfew is enforced.

"It's because she does not have a harm that she can articulate that is different than everybody else in the public, that was the basis for the standing ruling," Deputy City Attorney Christopher Boynton said.

Watch previous coverage: 3 arrests, no violence or shootings reported in Oceanfront curfew weekend, VBPD says

3 arrests, no violence or shootings reported in Oceanfront curfew weekend, VBPD says

Tim Anderson — the Virginia Beach attorney who filed this lawsuit — is refiling a protective order, which will name a new plaintiff, Stephanie Vann, who he says lives inside the curfew zone and was one of three people arrested for violating the curfew over the weekend. He said he will ask for another emergency hearing this week.

On Friday, Anderson cited Virginia's status as a "Dillon Rule" state as the basis for his lawsuit challenging the stricter Oceanfront curfew. In a post made on social media, Anderson also pointed to SB1455 as a reason why the new curfew is unlawful.

We filed suit today challenging Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront curfew—not on First Amendment grounds, but under Virginia’s Dillon Rule, which strictly limits what local governments can do. I was in the General Assembly when we passed Senate Bill 1455, and the purpose was clear:… pic.twitter.com/z63S6su5mb — Tim Anderson (@AssocAnderson) April 17, 2026

Watch related coverage: Oceanfront businesses adjust hours as 9:30 p.m. curfew takes effect

Oceanfront businesses adjust hours as 9:30 p.m. curfew takes effect

"Virginia Beach’s attempt to impose curfews across multiple weekends in a single ordinance is not what the General Assembly intended—it’s an improper expansion of emergency power, and we’ve asked the court to stop it," Anderson said in a post on social media.

A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach sent the following statement to News 3 on Friday after the lawsuit was first filed.

“The City of Virginia Beach is aware of the lawsuit filed regarding the recently adopted curfew ordinance, and we intend to defend it. Our focus remains on ensuring public safety at the Oceanfront.”