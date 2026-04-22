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VB woman in custody after video shows her shooting gas station clerk in MD: HCPD

The shooting took place in Howard County, Maryland
VB woman in custody after video shows her shooting gas station clerk in MD: HCPD
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COLUMBIA, M.D. — A woman wanted for shooting a gas station employee during an attempted robbery in Columbia, Maryland, was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

Shantay Lashay O'Donnell, 46, was taken into custody in another state on unrelated charges. She was identified as the suspect who was captured on video shooting an employee at the Shell gas station in the 7300 block of Cradlerock Way on Friday, April 17.

Howard County police confirmed to News 3 that O'Donnell is from Virginia Beach.

Police said O'Donnell will be served with multiple charges in Howard County in the coming days.

On Monday, Howard County Police released the video of a woman wanted for shooting the gas station clerk. The employee was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to the gas station around 7:43 p.m. on April 17 during an attempted robbery. The video shows a woman with a gun talking to the clerk before pulling the trigger.

Police were offering a $2,500 reward for information that led to an arrest.

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