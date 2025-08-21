Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesapeake police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department:

Name: Major Chambers

Age: 15

Date last seen: Friday, August 15

Last known location: London Oaks neighborhood of Portsmouth

Physical description: Black male, approximately 5’10’’, weighing 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans, carrying a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police non-emergency line at (757) 382-6161 or 911 if it is an emergency.

