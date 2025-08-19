Chesapeake police looking for missing 14-year-old

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Brendan Ryan Boyd

Age: 14

Date last seen: Brendan was last seen on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Last known location: He was last seen at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Berkeley Avenue in Chesapeake.

Physical description: 5’6”, 130 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, mole on the lower right lip. He does not wear glasses. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and MTV Crocs.

More details: Brendan is considered a runaway. He previously resided in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23324, and may possibly be in the Diggs Park area of Norfolk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161 or call 911 immediately.