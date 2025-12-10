First Warning Forecast: Temperatures drop back into the 40s

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will drop sharply from the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon to around 40 by 7 pm. We'll see mostly cloudy skies this evening, with clearing expected after midnight. Overnight lows will reach the low 30s inland and upper 30s along the coast. Winds will turn from SW to NW as a cold front slides through the region.

Tomorrow will start out mostly sunny and cool, with clear skies and breezy conditions expected by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s, with winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Temperatures will drop below freezing once again overnight, with lows dropping into the 20s for most of the region.

Winds will subside on Friday, dropping out of the W at 5-10 mph. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 40s. A stray shower or flurry will be possible Friday afternoon. Skies will clear Friday night and temperatures will moderate a bit. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light once again Saturday, out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Next week will start out chilly! A cold front will slide through the area Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the 30s by Sunday afternoon. A few snow showers are possible Sunday afternoon as well. By Monday, highs will struggle to make it out of the 30s!

