First Warning Forecast: Temperatures start to rebound tomorrow

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will drop back into the 20s, but the good news is the wind should drop below 10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and low 20s, with clear skies expected.

Tomorrow will be another chilly one but a step in the right direction. We'll hit the 40s for high temperatures, with mostly sunny skies expected. Winds will be light out of the SW at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be less frigid, falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday will be near normal, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We'll see sunshine early on followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph. Overnight will be milder with temperatures staying above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will start off partly cloudy, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday evening as a low pressure system approaches Hampton Roads.

A cold front will slide through on Friday, bringing some early morning rain along with some cooler temperatures to start next weekend. Temperatures will bounce back on Sunday.

