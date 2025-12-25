First Warning Forecast: A mild Christmas Day!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Merry Christmas! This afternoon some clouds will fill in with temperatures reaching the 60s. A few showers are possible, with a 30% chance of rain. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph, turning out of the NW during the evening. Overnight showers will move out, with partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the 30s.

Tomorrow will start off with sunshine followed by clouds increasing during the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid 40s with wind out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Showers will move through Friday night, likely after 9 pm. Showers will clear out before sunrise on Saturday morning, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. We'll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with just a few passing clouds Winds will be out of the N at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine sticks around for Sunday, with warm weather arriving on Monday as temperatures jump into the upper 60s to near 70. Some rain is likely Monday afternoon and evening.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)