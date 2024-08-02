Butterfly Walk raising money for lupus support moves inside for first time

HAMPTON, Va. - A major event supporting local lupus and fibromyalgia patients is returning Saturday, and moving inside for the first time.

The annual Butterfly Walk is the biggest fundraiser for local nonprofit the Social Butterflies Foundation. The organization offers financial and social support for people battling lupus and fibromyalgia.

The purple butterfly is a symbol for lupus, an autoimmune disorder that causes a person's immune system to attack their organs. It's sometimes accompanied by fibromyalgia, a painful disorder affecting connective tissue.

Scheduled at Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton from 1 to 4 p.m., the Butterfly Walk aims to raise $25,000 for Social Butterflies Foundation programming.

“You shouldn’t have to choose between going to the doctor and paying your utility bills. No one should have to go through that. Our support groups, we have them for youth and adults. We have a college scholarship," said Chastity Corbett, the founder of the Social Butterflies Foundation and the Butterfly Walk.

Corbett was diagnosed with lupus in 2005 and founded her nonprofit in 2018. She estimates she's helped around 500 people since then.

“Going into this, I didn’t really think of it as being a motivator or anything like that. It was more so a need, trying to fill a need, so it means a lot to me, especially knowing that I could help somebody," she told News 3.

Lupus has no cure and Corbett herself battles extreme fatigue, and recently has used a cane to get around after she says medications to fight inflammation affected her joints.

She says last year's Butterfly Walk was outside and took a lot out of her, so she decided an inside event would be better for herself and others fighting the same illness.

Being in the sun too long or just the heat, it can exacerbate us, it can send us into a flare (up)," said Corbett.

Ahead of the walk, Corbett says she's about $6,000 short of her fundraising goal. A $35 registration fee for the walk goes toward the goal.

This year's Grand Marshal is Virginia State Del. Jackie Glass (D-Norfolk) with special guests that include actor Oshea Russell of BET+ program "All the Queen's Men."

