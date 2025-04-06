Watch Now
Two people with life-threatening injuries after multi-car crash on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people are fighting for their lives after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Granby Street and Kingsley Lane in Norfolk Sunday evening, police said.

Neighbors told WTKR News 3's Erika Craven at least one person was taken away on a stretcher in an ambulance.

Neighbors tell Craven the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Scene photos and video show one car flipped over in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Another appeared to have been on fire.

Norfolk police and fire officials are on scene investigating, in addition to a forensics team that arrived around 6:30 p.m.

