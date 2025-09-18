Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car collision leads to downed power poles on Granby Street: NPD

Top Stories: Thursday, September 18
NORFOLK, Va. — A single-vehicle car collision led to downed power poles on Granby Street, according to Norfolk police.

Police say the call for this incident came in around 3:10 a.m. Crews responded to the crash in the 6100 Block of Granby Street.

Traffic delays and detours will be put in place, according to Norfolk police.

