Car collision leads to downed power poles on Granby Street: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A single-vehicle car collision led to downed power poles on Granby Street, according to Norfolk police.

Police say the call for this incident came in around 3:10 a.m. Crews responded to the crash in the 6100 Block of Granby Street.

#Trafficalert Norfolk Police are currently investigating a single vehicle accident in the 6100 block of Granby Street involving down power poles. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 3:10 a.m. Expect traffic delays and detours in the area. pic.twitter.com/VUkUAll4o7 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 18, 2025

Traffic delays and detours will be put in place, according to Norfolk police.