Nauticus' Winterfest on the Wisconsin wins TV's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's very own Winterfest on the Wisconsin, hosted by the Nauticus naval history museum downtown, emerged victorious in TV's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The episode aired on Thursday night, and pitted Winterfest against two other holiday light displays in the "heavyweights" category: Northern California’s Imaginarium and Houston’s River of Lights.

“This whole process has been so much fun for our team, and the national recognition just showcases what a truly magical experience Winterfest has become,” said Stephen Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus. “Though this win obviously expands awareness across the country, Winterfest is and always will be designed for families throughout our own community.”

The heavyweights judge in the Light Fight episode said Winterfest had a flawless execution and praised the unique nature of adorning a historical U.S. Navy battleship.

Aside from bragging rights, Nauticus takes home a $50,000 prize, which it says will go directly into the nonprofit's mission of navaly history education and preservation of the Battleship Wisconsin.

Winterfest on the Wisconsin's 2025 season will continue through New Year's Eve. Click here for tickets and info.