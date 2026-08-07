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Two dead after Granby Street crash in Norfolk, prompting partial road closure

Deadly Granby St. crash
WTKR
Deadly Granby St. crash
Two dead after Granby Street crash in Norfolk, prompting partial road closure
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NORFOLK, Va. — Two people died after a car crashed into a tree on Granby Street early Friday morning, Norfolk police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Granby Street and Beverly Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. Police said it was reported a car ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Both people in the car died at the scene, police said.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

As of 6:15 a.m., Granby Street near Beverly Avenue is closed to all traffic in both directions. A temporary detour is in place using Newport Avenue while police continue to investigate the crash.

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