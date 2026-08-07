Two dead after Granby Street crash in Norfolk, prompting partial road closure

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people died after a car crashed into a tree on Granby Street early Friday morning, Norfolk police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Granby Street and Beverly Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. Police said it was reported a car ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Both people in the car died at the scene, police said.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

As of 6:15 a.m., Granby Street near Beverly Avenue is closed to all traffic in both directions. A temporary detour is in place using Newport Avenue while police continue to investigate the crash.

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