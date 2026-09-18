Court drops final charge against man found not guilty in 2023 shooting of NSU student

NORFOLK, Va. — The last charge against Cameron Brown in connection to the 2023 shooting death of Norfolk State University student Jahari George has been dismissed by a Virginia Court.

Brown was found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in October 2025. A motion filed Friday dismissed the remaining charge of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle under double jeopardy.

According to the motion, a jury found Brown not guilty of all charges except the malicious shooting charge, of which they could not reach a unanimous decision. The state of Virginia later made the decision to retry Brown on the charge.

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Brown's legal team argued in the motion that the Commonwealth "is collaterally estopped from bringing a subsequent prosecution on the maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle charge because the jury returned not guilty verdicts on the other charges that relate to the same underlying act."

In the end, the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Virginia agreed with that argument under double jeopardy and collateral estoppel, which mandates that "when an issue of ultimate fact has once been determined by a valid and final judgment of acquittal, it cannot be litigated in a second trial for a second offense."

The court found that because the jury in the 2025 case determined that reasonable doubt existed in relation to the identity and malice of the shooter, it is now prevented from seeking prosecution on a future charged that "requires it to prove beyond a reasonable doubt both elements."

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