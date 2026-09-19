The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation hosts an International Coastal Cleanup

NORFOLK — Volunteers across Hampton Roads spent Saturday helping clean local waterways as part of the annual International Coastal Cleanup, a global effort that brings together participants in more than 100 countries.

The event marks 40 years of organized cleanups aimed at reducing pollution in rivers, bays, and coastlines while also collecting data to help researchers better understand the sources of litter.

At the Elizabeth River Trail in Norfolk, volunteers worked along the foundation’s 10.5-mile trail, removing trash while documenting the types of debris they found.

“In 2025 our volunteers came out and picked up 730 pounds of litter in this area,” said Kaycee McCoy, assistant director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.

McCoy said the cleanup serves a larger purpose than simply removing trash.

“It’s not just a litter pickup today,” McCoy said. “It’s also a day we collect data, and then scientists and researchers use that data to figure out how to fight pollution at the core.”

Community members from across the region took part in cleanup efforts organized by several Hampton Roads conservation groups.

Volunteer Jai’da, a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, said giving back to the community motivated her to participate.

“I feel like community service is important,” she said. “You are a reflection of your community and where you live.”

Organizers say maintaining clean waterways benefits both wildlife and residents who use outdoor spaces like the Elizabeth River Trail throughout the year.

“Our trail follows the river, so it’s really important for us to make sure that we’re being good stewards of that environment,” McCoy said.

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