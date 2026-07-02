Chesapeake Bay blue crabs experiencing long-term decline, study finds

The Chesapeake Bay blue crab stock assessment, released in early June, shows the blue crab population is declining. Specifically, the study shows that the crabs are declining in female, male and juvenile populations.

Additionally, the results showed there were roughly 50 percent fewer blue crabs in the Bay in 2023 than there were in 2011. This further supports the long-term decline of blue crabs across the Chesapeake Bay.

The assessment also looked at the potential causes for the decline. These categories include blue catfish predation, low-oxygen dead zones, and habitat loss. It was determined no single category was greater than the rest. However, what remains clear is the population is under immense stress.

Other data is published from Maryland and Virginia winter dredge surveys yearly. These results typically vary in blue crab abundance because the crabs lifespan is only a few years.

For example, the 2026 survey released earlier this summer showed a slight bump in blue crab abundance. This was just one year after crab numbers hit a record low in 2025. While this year’s bump was encouraging, the declining long-term trends are concerning.

Watch related coverage: Blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay falls to 'distressing' low, CBF says

Blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay falls to 'distressing' low, CBF says

To support a strong blue crab population, focus needs to remain on three fonts: preventing pollution (including wastewater, storm water, and agricultural runoff), restoring important blue crab habitats such as underwater grasses, marshes, and oyster reefs, and tackling the growing threat of blue catfish.

“Blue crabs need our help. And to support a strong blue crab population, we must first support a healthy Bay. That includes reducing pollution, restoring important habitats such as underwater grasses and oyster reefs, and tackling the growing threat of blue catfish." said Director Chris Moore, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia executive.

No new harvest limits are expected in the near-term. Maryland and Virginia will take the next year to determine how to incorporate results from the stock assessment into their blue crab fisheries management plans.

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