Norfolk Botanical Garden hosts butterfly festival

NORFOLK, Virginia — The Norfolk Botanical Garden's butterfly festival drew visitors of all ages to celebrate one of nature's most underrated pollinators, with more than 20 species of native butterflies on display.

Alexandra Cantwell said the event serves as an entry point for people to connect with the natural world.

"It's a really fun way to get people comfortable with insects; they are this gateway to a whole new way of learning for a lot of folks."

Among the butterflies on display was a Spicebush Swallowtail spotted feeding during the festival.

Beyond pollination, butterflies play a foundational role in local ecosystems, providing a food source for native birds and supporting biodiversity from the ground up.

For those looking to attract more butterflies to their yards, experts say native plants are the key.

Cantwell said.

"The best thing you can do to support our butterflies support our wildlife is put those native plants in your landscapes."

The festival also sparked wonder in younger visitors. When asked how big the Goliath Butterfly was, a young visitor named Rosalina paused to think before offering her verdict: "Pretty!"

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