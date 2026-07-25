Piratefest at Nauticus showcases the navigation skills of 18th century pirates

NAUTICUS, Norfolk — Piratefest at Nauticus brings pirate history and hands-on fun to Norfolk

Cannons fired and history came alive at Nauticus in Norfolk on Saturday as Piratefest gave visitors a chance to learn how pirates navigated the seas centuries ago.

During the golden age of piracy in the 18th century, navigation was difficult — but pirates found creative ways to find their place to plunder.

One method involved crows.

"When they were close to land, they'd let the crows go from the crows nest, and the crows would go to land and they'd follow those crows to land."

Pirates also used the sun to get their bearings — though it came at a cost.

"They used to use the sun to navigate, and what would happen is they would constantly be looking at the sun with one eye. And they'd go blind in that eye!"

To avoid that fate, pirates used a tool called the back staff, which allowed them to safely check the sun's altitude without looking directly into it.

Barry, one of the event's presenters, offered some context on piracy's roots in the region.

"The pirates came here and they used to do a lot of stuff, and that's why the pirates became famous here in Virginia Beach," Barry said.

Visitors also got hands-on experience at sailing and windsurf exhibits. Rowan and Clay were among those who took part.

"Their sails could actually follow the wind!" Rowan said.

Clay was equally impressed.

"That over there, the wind thingy. The wind surf's pretty fun," Clay said.

When storms got too rough at sea, pirates would batten down the hatches and head below deck to help keep their ship balanced.

Beyond the history lessons, Piratefest featured treasure map and pirate ship workshops, along with pirate games for scallywags of all ages.

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