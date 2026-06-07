Hotels and habitats for local pollinators

VIRGINIA BEACH — A hands-on workshop at the Brock Environmental Center in Virginia Beach gave attendees the tools to build their own bee hotels and learn why supporting pollinators starts in your own backyard.

Lynnhaven River Now hosted the workshop, where participants built small wooden pollinator habitats designed to attract native bees.

Terri Gorman, who led the workshop, said education is at the heart of the organization's outreach efforts.

"Our biggest mission and goal in these workshops is to educate," Gorman said.

As attendees hammered their habitats together, Gorman explained the role native plants play in supporting pollinators year-round.

"If residents and homeowners put in native plants, they keep their leaves to provide habitats for pollinators to overwinter," Gorman said.

Native plant species like New England Aster and Canadian Goldenrod also support biodiversity by providing a food source for local wildlife. The bee hotels built at the workshop are designed to attract the bees that pollinate those plants.

The artistic designs on the finished habitats from other attendees were very impressive!

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