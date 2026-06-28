Blackberry season begins at Paradise Creek Nature Park

PORTSMOUTH — Wild blackberries are ready to forage at Paradise Creek Nature Park in Portsmouth, and neighbors are already hitting the trails to pick them.

Blackberry season runs through July, with peak harvest arriving slightly later this year due to a dry winter and spring. Yolima Carr with the Elizabeth River Project said peak blackberry season is about two weeks away.

Blackberries are native to Hampton Roads and were in abundance Saturday at the park, where several neighbors came out to pick berries along the trail.

Carr said the park has more than blackberries to offer foragers.

"Right now is the blackberries, um we also have a lot of herbs growing in here. I have rosemary," Carr said.

Native cherries also grow along the trails. All berries found in the park are free to pick.

Portsmouth resident Beverly Moore found blackberries she plans to use in her baking.

"I foraged some blackberries and last week I was gifted some blackberries and made the most wonderful blackberry compost. And I made handpies with some pastries in my freezer and they were delicious," Moore said.

"I figured I'd come back here, now I know where my spot is!" Moore said.

Carr said the park has plenty of other activities for visitors as well.

"2 miles of walking trail, today we're also offering kayaking," Carr said.

"It's very peaceful this is a nature park. If you want to come on a day like today with a little breeze and walk around it is very healing for you," Carr said.

Wild berries are available for foraging on neighborhood trails across Hampton Roads as well.

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