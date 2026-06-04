Hampton Roads drought: A sprinkler upgrade can cut your water use by 30 percent

NORFOLK, Virginia — Newport News Water Works declared a Stage 2 drought warning, asking customers to voluntarily reduce water use before conditions worsen.

Newport News Water Works Director Dr. Yann Gouellec said the last time the public was involved in a drought response of this scale was in 2002.

"I would say the last time the public was involved was in 2002. A stage 2 drought warning is actually really a proactive measure that's aligned with the state drought levels to match what we would need to do in our service area so it's to encourage voluntary conservation early enough before the conditions become more severe," Gouellec said.

As drought conditions worsen, watering your lawn becomes a balancing act between conserving water and protecting your grass — but conservation doesn't have to mean letting your lawn die.

Irrigation expert Kelsey Jacquard said the approach depends on what local restrictions are in place.

"I guess it depends on what your city is doing. So, as you go into a drought there's sometimes different levels of different drought conditions that can change what you're allowed to do," Jacquard said.

The solution, experts say, starts with your sprinkler head. Pressure-regulated nozzles can cut water waste by up to 30 percent.

"Pressure regulation is huge so for water savings, and money savings long-term using those pressure regulated heads is a pretty easy way of saving water," Jacquard said.

Under normal conditions, watering your lawn slowly with rotary nozzles over long periods allows for deeper root penetration and less evaporation. During drought restrictions, switching to a spray nozzle provides faster saturation.

Monthly sprinkler system checks can also spot leaks and broken heads that waste hundreds of gallons. Small fixes now mean lower bills and a more sustainable way to keep the community's water supply flowing.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.