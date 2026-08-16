Learning how to identify a wetland in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, VA — A workshop at Paradise Creek Nature Park gave participants a hands-on look at how scientists determine whether an area qualifies as a wetland.

Wetland scientist Rowen Blanchard taught attendees how environmental professionals use plant identification and vegetation surveys to classify wetlands.

Although the vernal pool studied during the workshop was dry, participants learned that wetlands are not always covered by water. In many cases, vegetation provides the strongest clues.

Using the PlantNet app, participants identified plant species and estimated how much of the area each plant covered. The vegetation was then categorized and evaluated based on how commonly each species occurs in wetland environments.

The process helps surveyors avoid development in flood-prone areas and supports efforts to protect important ecosystems.

After completing their analysis, participants concluded that the vernal pool met the criteria for a wetland. Similar assessments are used nationwide for restoration and development projects.

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