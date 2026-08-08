Norfolk State investigating accidental shooting in residential parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University police are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle in a residential parking lot Saturday morning as first-time students were moving onto campus.

The university sent a text message to students saying campus police were called to Parking Lot 23 around 11:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired. The lot is behind the Technology Center and serves nearby student housing.

Security staff told police the vehicle left campus after the shooting.

Based on early information and witness accounts, the university said someone inside the vehicle appears to have accidentally fired the gun, shooting themselves in or near the foot.

The university has not said who was involved or provided information about the person's condition.

The shooting happened as Norfolk State welcomed first-time students and their families to campus for move-in Saturday.

The university said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk State University Police at 757-823-8102.

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