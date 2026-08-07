Virginia's tax-free holiday weekend kicks off with back-to-school savings

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's sales tax holiday weekend is here, and shoppers can save between 5% and 7% on a range of qualifying items through Sunday.

The holiday runs Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9.

School supplies priced at $20 or less per item and clothing and shoes priced under $100 are exempt from sales tax during the holiday weekend.

At Target’s Military Highway store, young shoppers like Nolan and his sister Rosslyn were already filling their carts, back-to-school shopping with their grandmother. Nolan, who is going into 3rd grade, rattled off items from his list — plastic pocket folders with prongs, notebooks and pencils among them.

When asked what they were most looking forward to about the new school year, the siblings had quick answers.

"Meeting new friends," Rosslyn said.

"Going to a really cool school," Nolan said.

Store Director Brittany Fink said her team is ready for the rush.

"Our team is ready to help guests save those extra dollars," Fink said.

Fink said shoppers can stack the tax savings with in-store deals, including 69-cent folders, $5 backpacks and $3 lunch boxes. A 30% discount is also available for teachers and students when downloading the Target app.

"I think guests are looking for those deals because every dollar helps right now," Fink said.

The tax-free holiday extends beyond back-to-school items. According to the Department of Taxation, hurricane preparedness items also qualify, including portable generators $1,000 or less per item, gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less per item, and chainsaw accessories $60 or less per item.

Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products including dishwashers, light bulbs and dehumidifiers, with eligibility based on price.

Target employees are unloading trucks daily and restocking shelves throughout the weekend to keep inventory available for shoppers.

Click here to see the full list of qualifying and non-qualifying items.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.