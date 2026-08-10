Three men arrested by ICE in Norfolk, woman briefly detained, prompting Friday's protest

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people were detained, three of whom were arrested by ICE in Norfolk on Friday, according to the Department of Homeland Security, prompting a protest in front of the downtown officer later that day.

Oscar Amaya Bueso, Osman Amaya Bueso, and Arnold Antonio Mendoza Garcia were arrested during what ICE officials called a targeted operation for illegal immigrating to Virginia from Honduras, an ICE spokesperson said.

Britney Ramirez Corona, who is a U.S. citizen, said she, her husband and her brothers-in-law were detained by ICE agents on Tidewater Drive. She was later released.

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“I fear every day, I carry my registrations with me because I don’t know how they’re gonna treat me one day,” Corona told News 3 at the protest on Friday. "I thought me showing my I.D., [them] looking me up, everything will be okay, but look what happened."

Without specifics, ICE mentioned that another person was detained in the operation, but said they were "swiftly released."

The anti-ICE protest took shape on Granby Street in Norfolk following the arrests on Friday, without about a dozen people in attendance.

“They just need to be regulated,” Tricia Edwards said at the protest. "They’re an unchecked gestapo running rampant in our streets, kidnapping our neighbors, kidnapping people who are doing jobs that many people can’t do or don’t want to do here."

Mendoza Garcia was previously arrested by Customs and Border Protection in July 2021 but was released by the Biden administration, ICE said.

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