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Man seriously injured in shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood

Man left seriously injured after shooting near Nicholson Street: NPD
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NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 Block of Nicholson Street. A man was found with life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to Norfolk police. He was taken to the hospital.

A News 3 crew on the scene saw numerous officers and a large area taped off by investigators.

Norfolk police say this incident remains under investigation.

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