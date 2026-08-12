What's going on at East Beach Square? Chelsea Bakehouse leads next wave of openings

NORFOLK, Va. — Chelsea Bakehouse, a popular Norfolk bakery, is preparing to open a new location in East Ocean View, bringing its food offerings — including a New York-style version of its famous pizza — to the neighborhood.

Co-owner John McCormick said the business, featuring a Polin oven imported from Italy, should be open in the coming weeks.

"We'll have all our inspections done by the end of this week. Once that's done, we'll come in and we'll start practicing," McCormick said. "We hope to be open at some point in September."

The opening will be personal for his business partner Kenny Gerry. The two gave News 3 a tour of their new space at the southern end of the Pleasant Avenue-adjacent portion of shopping center East Beach Square.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR The road-facing sign for East Beach Square is nearly full with businesses already established or expected to open in the coming months at the shopping center on Shore Drive in Norfolk.

"I came home from the hospital about 500 yards from where we are," Gerry said, adding that he, like many others, has watched the neighborhood change in recent years. "It's cleaned up, it's got more family atmosphere now, but it's never lost the Ocean View identity."

Chelsea Bakehouse is among several businesses coming to East Beach Square. The shopping center on Shore Drive underwent a $1.3 million renovation last year.

In February, News 3 shared that Bakehouse would be one of several well-known local and national brands arriving at the revamped property, including Hampton Roads ice cream chain Lolly's Creamery, Virginia Beach-based hamburger and hot dog restaurant Frank & Patty's, Fit Body Boot Camp and Back Nine golf simulator.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR From February 2026: The locations of several new businesses coming to East Beach Square in Norfolk's East Ocean View neighborhood.

Fit Body and a new boutique, Splash, have already opened at the center.

Brian Ehardt, managing partner for property owner EF Capital, says the rest should arrive in the coming months.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Back Nine and Chelsea Bakehouse have their signs up at East Beach Square. Frank & Patty's and Lolly's Creamery are still under construction.

"Back Nine golf simulator is gonna open probably a month and a half. They told me their final inspections were next week. Then we have Lolly's Creamery. I don't have an exact date from them, but I'm thinking probably October timing that they'll open and then Frank and Patty's is looking December to January 2027," Ehardt said.

Ehardt said the project has faced some delays, including negotiations over tenant renovation allowances and city approvals for a planned playground and community space.

"We can hopefully have a permit the next week or two," Ehardt said.

Despite the delays, Ehardt said the project is moving forward.

EF Capital Rendering of outdoor space slated for East Beach Square.

"It's like we're at the midway point. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We're not there yet. I really hope in six more months we have another interview and everything's done," Ehardt said.

There's still one large vacant space remaining at the shopping center. Ehardt says his dream tenant for that space is still Trader Joe's, but if there's no movement in the coming months, he may divide up the space to bring in more tenants.

McCormick said the broader vision for the shopping center was a key factor in choosing East Beach Square for only his second free-standing location.

"Good restaurants and good shops will benefit all of us," McCormick said.

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