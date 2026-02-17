These local brands are joining a golf simulator at Norfolk's East Beach Square

NORFOLK, Va. — An ice cream shop, a popular local bakery, an upstart burger joint spot and a golf simulator — All are among the new businesses that will soon move into East Beach Square shopping center in Norfolk's East Ocean View neighborhood.

EF Capital, a local developer that purchased then-East Beach Shoppes in late 2024, has spent the last year repainting and renovating the shopping center at the southwest corner of Shore Drive and Pleasant Ave.

“(We) re-did all the edifice on the building so we had to pull all the signs off," said Brian Ehardt, one of the company's owners.

The white paint, new sign and modern light fixtures is designed to match the structure better to the East Beach neighborhood across the street. Ehardt says the company budgeted more than $1.3 million for renovations.

Now, Ehardt is prepared to announce the new businesses that will join several others in the shopping center:



Lolly's Creamery

The Bakehouse at Chelsea

Frank and Patty's

The Back Nine golf simulator

Fit Body Boot Camp

“Those are all signed leases," Ehardt told News 3. "It should be opened May, June this year and so we’re really excited about all the changes coming here.”

News 3 reached out to several of the businesses about the decision to move into the neighborhood:

"We’re excited to bring Bakehouse to Ocean View. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the month, with an anticipated opening in roughly 3–4 months," said Bakehouse owner John McCormick in a statement. "The new location will feature fresh bread and pastries baked on site, along with our take on elevated New York–style pizza. While the format will differ from our wood-fired locations, our commitment to quality ingredients and craftsmanship remains the same."

Frank and Patty's is a popular hamburger and hot dog restaurant in the Virginia Beach ViBe District and will open its second location in Ocean View.

"We’re excited to be bringing our smash burgers to such a laid-back, supportive community and to join so many great local businesses, like Cova Brewing Company. We’re planning for a Summer 2026 opening and can’t wait to get started," said owner Kevin Ordonez in a statement.

Frank & Patty's A smash burger at Frank and Patty's.

Ehardt says that by the time the new businesses move in, he's expecting a new community and playground space to be complete where the two buildings of the shopping center come together.

EF Capital Rendering of outdoor space slated for East Beach Square.

EF Capital Rendering showing proposed secondary entrance into East Beach Square.

He's hoping all of it will lead to a grocery tenant moving in eventually.

“A Trader Joe’s would be great," he said of the top tenant he's most hoping to attract.

This year, one of the businesses in East Beach Square — Sandfiddler Cafe — will celebrate 20 years serving East Ocean View.

Owner Becca Gray says she remembers long before developers started building and renovating the neighborhood.

“Essentially just watched this place grow up. There was nothing here. None of these nice houses and condos and it’s really nice to watch the neighborhood built into something more than what it was," said Gray, who bought Sandfiddler three years ago.

Not long after, EF Capital purchased the restaurant's home. Gray says she's excited for the new tenants.

“It’s gonna be amazing because it’s just gonna bring more foot traffic. That’s gonna be a great for us and great for the people coming in," she told News 3.