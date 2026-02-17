Monarchs end home slate with win over Louisiana, claim second straight victory

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Not since games two and three of the season in November had Old Dominion picked up back-to-back wins, but Monday saw the Monarchs end their home schedule on a high note.

Jordan Battle scored 27 points to lead five ODU players in double figures as the silver and blue topped Louisiana, 83-72, in their home finale at Chartway Arena. It marked the squad's second straight victory as Mike Jones and company improved to 10-18, 6-9 in the Sun Belt.

"At this point, you can't do anything about the past two and a half months," Jones said after the win. "It's all about what we're doing now and how we're going to be able to get it done. We're getting better. We're getting better and we're nowhere near our peak."

"The important thing was the win," Battle added. "We've been losing a lot this season and it's been frustrating because our team is really really good and y'all are going to see how good we are because we're going to step it up and start playing our best ball."

Louisiana started strong, jumping out to a nine point lead in the first half, but ODU chipped away and took a 34-33 advantage into the break.

The Monarchs held a slim lead coming out of the locker room before the Ragin' Cajuns moved in front briefly. Jaxon Olvera's lay-up with 11:50 remaining gave Louisiana the 51-50 advantage, but Battle scored 19 seconds later to put the Monarchs back in front and they would never relinquish the lead.

In addition to his point total, Battle dished out three assists. KC Shaw added 16 points and five assists, Cal Swanton-Rodger chipped in 15 points, Zacch Wiggins scored 12 points and LJ Thomas contributed 11 points. The starting five accounted for all but two of the silver and blue's points on the night.

ODU shot 57 percent from the floor and knocked down 21 of its 26 free throw attempts.

The game was played in front of more than six thousand fans, according to the official box score.

Old Dominion hits the road for its final three regular season games, beginning with a trip to Southern Mississippi this Saturday at 3 p.m.