Norfolk man dies after Picadilly Street shooting: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A 22-year-old Norfolk man has died after being shot on Thursday, according to Norfolk police.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Picadilly Street around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 12 after receiving a report that someone was shot. When they arrived, they found Anthony J. Castro in a vehicle. He had been shot.
Castro died at the hospital, according to NPD.
Police have not shared information about a suspect and are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.