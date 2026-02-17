Norfolk man dies after Picadilly Street shooting: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A 22-year-old Norfolk man has died after being shot on Thursday, according to Norfolk police.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Picadilly Street around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 12 after receiving a report that someone was shot. When they arrived, they found Anthony J. Castro in a vehicle. He had been shot.

Castro died at the hospital, according to NPD.

Police have not shared information about a suspect and are continuing to investigate the shooting.