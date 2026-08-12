Cousinz Festival, Dominion Energy partner to upgrade Norfolk Navy veteran's home

NORFOLK, Va. — Cousinz Festival and Dominion Energy partnered to give much-needed upgrades to a local Navy veteran's home on Tuesday.

Cousinz Festival, co-founded by Hampton Roads-natives Pusha T, Fam-Lay and Antonio Dowe, is continuing their tradition of giving back to the community ahead of the festivities set for this fall.

Before Tuesday, Norfolk Navy veteran Angel Santos’ home did not have a working central HVAC system or other energy-efficient features. But that changed when crews gathered to provide the Santos home with several upgrades, including a new HVAC system, a new heat pump, floor insulation, improved lighting, and a new refrigerator to increase the building's overall energy efficiency.

Watch previous coverage: Cousinz Festival, Dominion partners to celebrate Norfolk home's energy upgrades

Cousinz Festival, Dominion partners to celebrate Norfolk home's energy upgrades

"I thought I was dreaming to be honest with you," Santos said.

Pusha T told News 3 he hopes this initiative continues for years to come and creates a ripple effect throughout the community.

"I mean, Cousinz is a music festival, but you don't have to be a part of a music festival, or be in entertainment, to give back," Pusha T said to News 3.

Santos expressed gratitude for the upgrades to his home, calling the initiative a "blessing."

The third-annual Cousinz Festival will be held at the Norfolk Scope Grounds on Sept. 5. Rapper T.I., R&B singer Keyshia Cole and producer The-Dream are among the performers slated for the event.

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