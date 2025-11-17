Warwick Blvd. construction project delayed for another year. When will it finally be finished?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A drainage improvement project on Warwick Boulevard has frustrated residents and business owners.

The project started in March 2024 with a goal of reducing flooding on the boulevard. Construction was put on hold in December 2024 when contractors hit unexpected underground problems.

Greg Scott lives near the construction zone and says the delays have been unbearable.

"It's horrible on the cars, it's rough traffic. It's dangerous," Scott said.

Scott jokes about the lack of progress.

"Up there, you have a sign that says 'construction work ahead,' but I wanted to put up a sign saying, 'not in the last year.' There is no construction work going on, this is just the state that it's been in for the last two years," he said.

Construction is expected to resume on Nov. 20.

News 3's Kelsey Jones asked Thomas Cheney, a supervising engineer for roadway design, for an update on the project.

"The first thing they're going to do is work on the rougher sections of Warwick that are not in the path of the pipe. Construction will be milled and paved. Then the pipe crews should be back on the site in December," Cheney said.

The project includes drainage improvements, resurfacing and concrete repairs. The work will benefit about 50 businesses due to the new storm water drainage system, which is designed to meet current storm water management standards and effectively handle runoff from smaller storms.

Renee Ito manages Design & Consign in Hilton Shopping Center and expressed how the project has been a headache.

"It does make it inconvenient for the customers to get in, there's a traffic issue when the shipyard lets out, and people can't get across the road," Ito said.

Residents want the city to at least pave the road temporarily.

"Why should the road be left in this state? I mean, at least pave it to a certain extent to make it more passable," Scott said.

The anticipated completion date is one year from now.