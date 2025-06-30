New bridge construction set to begin this week on VB's Elbow Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Progress is being made on the reconstruction of Elbow Road in Virginia Beach, and a significant milestone is expected this week as construction of the new bridge begins.

A lot has changed in less than a year around Elbow Road near Stumpy Lake. Construction is currently close to 20 percent complete.

John Hood

A pathway has been established, trees have been cleared, and a crane has been introduced to the site.

Jose Callangan, a resident who lives off of Elbow Road, noted that one benefit he has observed during the construction is a decrease in traffic accidents.

Callangan expressed that since construction began, he hasn’t witnessed any wrecks.

John Hood

“I would say every two weeks, there was always either a wreck or they would hit the guard rail,” said Callangan, who's lived off Elbow Road for years.

However, some neighbors have reported that parking on the street has become a hassle due to work trucks frequently moving in and out.

Callangan says so far, the only inconvenience he has experienced is that the entrance to his neighborhood has been closed off, requiring him to take a detour to access his home.

“It takes a few minutes from our daily routine,” he said.

He said that started at the beginning of June.

John Hood

The city announced that starting this week, pile driving is set to begin for the new bridge that will span the North Landing River.

The old bridge measured 20 feet long, while the new structure is expected to be over 1,000 feet.

Residents can anticipate construction noise throughout the day. However, with the summer weather, some neighbors have shared that they will likely stay indoors.

“I think the TV is louder than the noise created by this,” one resident commented.

Construction is still projected to be completed in Spring of 2028.