Prostate Cancer Awareness Fair Draws Hundreds to Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime — a statistic that hit home this weekend at the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute.

Hundreds of men gathered for the Fourth Annual Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Awareness Fair, where screenings, education, and support took center stage.

“Anything to help prolong life is worth doing,” said one attendee.

For Larry Eure, the decision to show up was about more than just his own health.

“I understand I’m doing something to help myself and my family,” he said.

Sentara Health Board Member Gil Bland said this year’s crowd was the largest yet.

“When I drove up, I had a tear in my eye to see this kind of turnout,” Bland said.

The issue also hits close to home for Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams, who shared his personal connection.

“As I’ve stated many times before for prostate cancer, I’m a high-risk individual,” Williams said. “My brother had prostate cancer, I currently have a cousin who has prostate cancer, I have an uncle who died from prostate cancer.”

That urgency is why organizers say education remains central to the mission.

“That’s why education is key,” said Tiffany Velez Rodgers, marketing director at the institute. “We want men to understand the why.”

More than 40 Sentara team members — including nurses, social workers, lab techs, and providers — volunteered their time to support the event.

According to Sentara Health, Hampton Roads ranks among the highest regions in the country for both prostate cancer diagnoses and mortality rates, making screenings and early action a priority for the community.

For many of the men who turned out, it wasn’t about waiting until next year — but taking action now to safeguard their health.