Defense Secretary Hegseth, President Trump to address senior military leaders

QUANTICO, Va. — President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are expected to address hundreds of generals and admirals Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia, in an unusual and urgent in-person meeting called by Hegseth last week, CBS reports.

Watch live: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses senior military officials

Hegseth is expected to speak at 8:15 a.m., ahead of Mr. Trump.

The nation's top military leaders from all over the world were summoned last week by Hegseth to travel to Virginia for a meeting with the defense secretary but were initially given no information about why. Two defense officials tell CBS News that Hegseth is expected to talk about the "warrior ethos."

Senior military commanders meet regularly throughout the year in person, but a meeting of this magnitude with so little warning or indication about its purpose is rare, if not unprecedented.