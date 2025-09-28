Hampton University holds 82nd annual opening convocation celebrating family traditions

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University held its 82nd annual opening convocation Sunday morning, marking a decades-long tradition that brings together students, families and alumni for the formal opening of the school year.

The ceremony was particularly meaningful for Summer Lewis, a senior who will graduate in May with a five-year master's degree, and her mother Rhonda Lewis.

"To be back here as a student is incredible and just watching her do something that I wasn't able to do 40 years ago, is just overwhelmingly emotional," Rhonda Lewis said.

Rhonda attended Hampton from 1982 to 1984 but didn't finish her degree.

"And actually…her coming to school and being here has really inspired me. It inspired me to go back to school," Rhonda Lewis said.

Rhonda is persuing her Bachelor's Degree online in General Studies while her daughter finishes out her Master's Degree in Business Administration.

Hampton University President Darrell Williams said the convocation combines the formal opening of school with family weekend.

“This is our formal opening of school combined with what we do every year, family weekend. And so we have families from all across the country coming to see their loved ones that they dropped off about a month ago," Williams said.

The Thibodeaux family from Chicago was among those celebrating the tradition. They have two children, senior Jai Thibodeaux and sophomore Cori Thibodeaux, continuing their family legacy at Hampton.

"Couldn't be more ecstatic to be here today to celebrate both of our children being here continuing the legacy. Not only that, but we also met here at Hampton University, so it's just a special time to come back to our home by the sea," Jori and Chris Thibodeaux said.

Former U.S. Representative and Candidate for Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger served as the keynote speaker, discussing the importance of education and serving the community.

“There is a legacy of service here at Hampton. And whether you're just entering these halls, or preparing to graduate soon, you are in a position where you can serve your communities, and you can do it right now," Spanberger said in her address to the Hampton University students.

News 3 reached out to the Winsome Earle-Sears campaign for a response to Spanberger’s convocation address, but did not hear back.

Hampton University families say family weekend and opening convocation were a great way to celebrate the official start of the school year.

"It's just a really beautiful full circle moment for me and I'm so grateful to be able to share this experience with her," Summer Lewis said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."