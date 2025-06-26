Service center distributes water to homeless population amid heat advisory

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As Hampton Roads residents look for ways to beat the heat, a Newport News service center is working to ensure everyone has access to cool water.

Cases of water fill up the storage room inside of Four Oaks Day Service Center, but it's not for the employees.

Tariq Powell, a street outreach supervisor with Four Oaks/Human Services, is tasked with keeping others safe during this extreme heat wave across Hampton Roads.

"We made about 14 to 15 stops today" Powell said.

Watch related coverage: Cooling centers to go to across Hampton Roads to beat the heat

Cooling centers to go to across Hampton Roads to beat the heat

Since Monday, Powell has hit the road to give out bottles of water to those who need it the most, specifically the unhoused.

"I would hate to leave somebody behind, or somebody without" Powell added.

On an average day, Powell gives out 50 to 100 water bottles. He says his outreach team starts their route in downtown Newport News and then travels to the Denbigh area — that's where he see's a real need.

"I wanted to get to them early while people are still in their encampments or just in there usual spaces," Powell expressed.

Watch related coverage: Dominion Energy shares tips, new programs to save money during excessive heat

Dominion Energy shares tips to save money during excessive heat

According to the latest Point In Time Count, more than 400 people on the Peninsula are without a home, but Four Oak leaders believe that number is higher.

"People don't really have the opportunity to be indoors because of their situation, whether it's being unsheltered or just life in general," Powell said.

Another shipment of water is on the way to keep folks cool. Unlike the current supply, the next shipment will consist of water pouches rather than bottles. City leaders say this method of providing relief will be more environmentally conscious.

City leaders also encourage those who need relief from the heat to utilize one of their 7 cooling centers.