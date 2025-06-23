Cooling centers to go to across Hampton Roads to beat the heat

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Across all of Hampton Roads, we are all feeling the extreme heat with temperatures reaching the high and mid-90s, with the heat index spiking between 105 and 110 degrees.

If you are looking to beat the heat, cities around the Hampton Roads area are offering cooling centers at local libraries, community centers and more.

For facility hours, click on the link either on or underneath each city name:

NORFOLK:



Barron F. Black Branch Library

6700 E. Tanners Creek Dr. Blyden Branch Library

879 E. Princess Anne Rd. Janaf Branch Library

5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. #124 Jordan-Newby Branch Library

1425 Norchester Ave. Lafayette Branch Library

1610 Cromwell Dr. Larchmont Branch Library

6525 Hampton Blvd. Little Creek Branch Library

7853 Tarpon Pl. Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

111 W Ocean View Ave. Park Place Branch Library

620 W 29th St. Downtown Branch at Slover

235 E Plume St. Van Wyck Branch Library

1368 De Bree Ave. Lambert's Point Community Center

1251 W 42nd St. Norview Community Center

6380 Sewells Point Rd. Salvation Army Hope Center

5525 Raby Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH:



Bayside Area Library

936 Independence Blvd. Great Neck Area Library

1251 Bayne Dr. Tidewater Community College/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

1700 College Crescent Kempsville Area Library

832 Kempsville Rd. Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library

4100 Virginia Beach Blvd. Oceanfront Area Library

700 Virginia Beach Blvd. Princess Anne Area Library

1444 Nimmo Pkwy. Pungo-Blackwater Library

916 Princess Anne Rd. Wahab Public Law Library

2425 Nimmo Pkwy. #10B Windsor Woods Area Library

3612 S Plaza Trail

NEWPORT NEWS:

The city says some of its libraries and other facilities will be used as cooling centers:



Pearl Bailey Library

2510 Wickham Ave. Main Street Library

110 Main St. Virgil I. Grissom Library

366 Deshazor Dr. Brittingham-Midtown Community Center

570 McLawhorne Dr. Denbigh Community Center

15198 Warwick Blvd. Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

2410 Wickham Ave. Four Oaks Day Service Center

7401 Warwick Blvd.

HAMPTON:

The city says some of its libraries and other facilities will be used as cooling centers:



Main Library

Northhampton Branch Library

Phoebus Branch Library

Willow Oaks Branch Library

Fox Hill Neighborhood Center

65 Hall Road. Fort Monroe Community Center

100 Stilwell Rd. Kenneth Wallace Neighborhood Resource Center

2315 Victoria Blvd. Little England Cultural Center

3922 Kecoughtan Rd. Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center

231 Lincoln St. Northampton Community Center

1435-A Todds Lane North Phoebus Community Center

249 West Chamberlin Ave. Old Hampton Neighborhood Network Center

125 Franklin St. West Hampton Community Center

1638 Briarfield Road Y. H. Thomas Neighborhood Center

1300 Thomas St.

PORTSMOUTH:



Portsmouth Main Library

601 Court Street Cradock Library

28 Prospect Parkway Manor Library

1401 Elmhurst Lane Churchland Library

4934 High Street West Behavioral Healthcare Building

1811 King Street Social Services Building

1701 High Street Senior Station

3500 Clifford Street Portsmouth City Hall Lobby

SUFFOLK:



Morgan Memorial Library

443 West Washington Street North Suffolk Library

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

CHESAPEAKE:

