Cooling centers to go to across Hampton Roads to beat the heat

Heat and climate change
Charlie Riedel/AP
A woman is silhouetted in front of the setting sun
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Across all of Hampton Roads, we are all feeling the extreme heat with temperatures reaching the high and mid-90s, with the heat index spiking between 105 and 110 degrees.

If you are looking to beat the heat, cities around the Hampton Roads area are offering cooling centers at local libraries, community centers and more.

For facility hours, click on the link either on or underneath each city name:

NORFOLK:

  • Barron F. Black Branch Library
    6700 E. Tanners Creek Dr.
  • Blyden Branch Library
    879 E. Princess Anne Rd.
  • Janaf Branch Library
    5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. #124
  • Jordan-Newby Branch Library
    1425 Norchester Ave.
  • Lafayette Branch Library
    1610 Cromwell Dr.
  • Larchmont Branch Library
    6525 Hampton Blvd.
  • Little Creek Branch Library
    7853 Tarpon Pl.
  • Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library
    111 W Ocean View Ave.
  • Park Place Branch Library
    620 W 29th St.
  • Downtown Branch at Slover
    235 E Plume St.
  • Van Wyck Branch Library
    1368 De Bree Ave.
  • Lambert's Point Community Center
    1251 W 42nd St.
  • Norview Community Center
    6380 Sewells Point Rd.
  • Salvation Army Hope Center
    5525 Raby Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH:

  • Bayside Area Library
    936 Independence Blvd.
  • Great Neck Area Library
    1251 Bayne Dr.
  • Tidewater Community College/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library
    1700 College Crescent
  • Kempsville Area Library
    832 Kempsville Rd.
  • Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library
    4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.
  • Oceanfront Area Library
    700 Virginia Beach Blvd.
  • Princess Anne Area Library
    1444 Nimmo Pkwy.
  • Pungo-Blackwater Library
    916 Princess Anne Rd.
  • Wahab Public Law Library
     2425 Nimmo Pkwy. #10B
  • Windsor Woods Area Library
    3612 S Plaza Trail

NEWPORT NEWS:

The city says some of its libraries and other facilities will be used as cooling centers:

  • Pearl Bailey Library
    2510 Wickham Ave.
  • Main Street Library
    110 Main St.
  • Virgil I. Grissom Library
    366 Deshazor Dr.
  • Brittingham-Midtown Community Center
    570 McLawhorne Dr.
  • Denbigh Community Center
    15198 Warwick Blvd.
  • Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center
    2410 Wickham Ave.
  • Four Oaks Day Service Center
    7401 Warwick Blvd.

HAMPTON:

The city says some of its libraries and other facilities will be used as cooling centers:

  • Main Library
  • Northhampton Branch Library
  • Phoebus Branch Library
  • Willow Oaks Branch Library
  • Fox Hill Neighborhood Center
    65 Hall Road.
  • Fort Monroe Community Center
    100 Stilwell Rd.
  • Kenneth Wallace Neighborhood Resource Center
    2315 Victoria Blvd.
  • Little England Cultural Center
    3922 Kecoughtan Rd.
  • Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center
    231 Lincoln St.
  • Northampton Community Center
    1435-A Todds Lane
  • North Phoebus Community Center
    249 West Chamberlin Ave.
  • Old Hampton Neighborhood Network Center
    125 Franklin St.
  • West Hampton Community Center
    1638 Briarfield Road
  • Y. H. Thomas Neighborhood Center
    1300 Thomas St.

PORTSMOUTH:

  • Portsmouth Main Library
    601 Court Street
  • Cradock Library
    28 Prospect Parkway
  • Manor Library
    1401 Elmhurst Lane
  • Churchland Library
    4934 High Street West
  • Behavioral Healthcare Building
    1811 King Street
  • Social Services Building
    1701 High Street
  • Senior Station
    3500 Clifford Street
  • Portsmouth City Hall Lobby
    801 Crawford Street

SUFFOLK:

  • Morgan Memorial Library
    443 West Washington Street
  • North Suffolk Library
    2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

CHESAPEAKE:

  • Central Library - 298 Cedar Road
  • Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Outreach and Innovation Library - 2726 Border Road
  • Greenbrier Library - 1214 Volvo Parkway
  • Indian River Library - 2320 Old Greenbrier Road
  • Major Hillard Library - 824 Old George Washington Highway, North
  • Russell Memorial Library - 2808 Taylor Road
  • South Norfolk Memorial Library - 801 Poindexter Street
  • Deep Creek Community Center - 2901 Margaret Booker Drive
  • Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center - 2019 Windy Road
  • Great Bridge Community Center - 212 Holt Drive
  • Indian River Community Center - 2250 Old Greenbrier Road
  • River Crest Community Center - 1001 River Walk Parkway
  • South Norfolk Community Center - 1217 Godwin Avenue
  • Western Branch Community Center - 4437 Portsmouth Boulevard

