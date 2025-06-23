Cooling centers to go to across Hampton Roads to beat the heat

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Across all of Hampton Roads, we are all feeling the extreme heat with temperatures reaching the high and mid-90s, with the heat index spiking between 105 and 110 degrees.
If you are looking to beat the heat, cities around the Hampton Roads area are offering cooling centers at local libraries, community centers and more.
For facility hours, click on the link either on or underneath each city name:
- Barron F. Black Branch Library
6700 E. Tanners Creek Dr.
- Blyden Branch Library
879 E. Princess Anne Rd.
- Janaf Branch Library
5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. #124
- Jordan-Newby Branch Library
1425 Norchester Ave.
- Lafayette Branch Library
1610 Cromwell Dr.
- Larchmont Branch Library
6525 Hampton Blvd.
- Little Creek Branch Library
7853 Tarpon Pl.
- Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library
111 W Ocean View Ave.
- Park Place Branch Library
620 W 29th St.
- Downtown Branch at Slover
235 E Plume St.
- Van Wyck Branch Library
1368 De Bree Ave.
- Lambert's Point Community Center
1251 W 42nd St.
- Norview Community Center
6380 Sewells Point Rd.
- Salvation Army Hope Center
5525 Raby Rd.
- Bayside Area Library
936 Independence Blvd.
- Great Neck Area Library
1251 Bayne Dr.
- Tidewater Community College/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library
1700 College Crescent
- Kempsville Area Library
832 Kempsville Rd.
- Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library
4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- Oceanfront Area Library
700 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- Princess Anne Area Library
1444 Nimmo Pkwy.
- Pungo-Blackwater Library
916 Princess Anne Rd.
- Wahab Public Law Library
2425 Nimmo Pkwy. #10B
- Windsor Woods Area Library
3612 S Plaza Trail
NEWPORT NEWS:
The city says some of its libraries and other facilities will be used as cooling centers:
- Pearl Bailey Library
2510 Wickham Ave.
- Main Street Library
110 Main St.
- Virgil I. Grissom Library
366 Deshazor Dr.
- Brittingham-Midtown Community Center
570 McLawhorne Dr.
- Denbigh Community Center
15198 Warwick Blvd.
- Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center
2410 Wickham Ave.
- Four Oaks Day Service Center
7401 Warwick Blvd.
HAMPTON:
The city says some of its libraries and other facilities will be used as cooling centers:
- Main Library
- Northhampton Branch Library
- Phoebus Branch Library
- Willow Oaks Branch Library
- Fox Hill Neighborhood Center
65 Hall Road.
- Fort Monroe Community Center
100 Stilwell Rd.
- Kenneth Wallace Neighborhood Resource Center
2315 Victoria Blvd.
- Little England Cultural Center
3922 Kecoughtan Rd.
- Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center
231 Lincoln St.
- Northampton Community Center
1435-A Todds Lane
- North Phoebus Community Center
249 West Chamberlin Ave.
- Old Hampton Neighborhood Network Center
125 Franklin St.
- West Hampton Community Center
1638 Briarfield Road
- Y. H. Thomas Neighborhood Center
1300 Thomas St.
- Portsmouth Main Library
601 Court Street
- Cradock Library
28 Prospect Parkway
- Manor Library
1401 Elmhurst Lane
- Churchland Library
4934 High Street West
- Behavioral Healthcare Building
1811 King Street
- Social Services Building
1701 High Street
- Senior Station
3500 Clifford Street
- Portsmouth City Hall Lobby
801 Crawford Street
- Morgan Memorial Library
443 West Washington Street
- North Suffolk Library
2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road
- Central Library - 298 Cedar Road
- Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Outreach and Innovation Library - 2726 Border Road
- Greenbrier Library - 1214 Volvo Parkway
- Indian River Library - 2320 Old Greenbrier Road
- Major Hillard Library - 824 Old George Washington Highway, North
- Russell Memorial Library - 2808 Taylor Road
- South Norfolk Memorial Library - 801 Poindexter Street
- Deep Creek Community Center - 2901 Margaret Booker Drive
- Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center - 2019 Windy Road
- Great Bridge Community Center - 212 Holt Drive
- Indian River Community Center - 2250 Old Greenbrier Road
- River Crest Community Center - 1001 River Walk Parkway
- South Norfolk Community Center - 1217 Godwin Avenue
- Western Branch Community Center - 4437 Portsmouth Boulevard