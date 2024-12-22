People who died while homeless remembered in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the longest night of the year. It can feel even longer, or colder if you don't have a warm, safe place to call home.

That's why people around Hampton Roads are hosting a Night of Remembrance this National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

One of those gatherings was at Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk on Saturday.

There, onlookers heard songs from the Norfolk Street Choir in remembrance of the roughly 30 individuals who died in our area this year while experiencing homelessness in our community.

Each person gathered has been impacted greatly by the losses.

"I was impacted by one of my clients who had passed away," said Valerie Archer-Hubbard, case manager. "We don't really know how long he was there. We don't know the day he died."

Archer-Hubbard's at the memorial service for closure.

"The last time I heard from him it was in July. He said, 'It's my 64th birthday, I'm so happy to be alive,'" said Archer-Hubbard.

She shared that story when the group gathered outside and carried candles through the cold. It was part of a walk for remembrance put on by the Southeastern Virginia Homeless Coalition (SVHC) which helps those in Norfolk, Franklin, Southhampton, Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Isle of Wight.

The thoughts during the walk were on how anyone could find themselves in a similar position.

"Only about 20 percent of individuals experiencing homelessness is due to a mental health issue or substance abuse. Many more homeless individuals are somebody that encountered a one-time emergency for themselves, for a child, another family member and they had to utilize their funding for that," said Amanda Ofsonka, director of continued care program at the Planning Council.

Roughly 700 people were in shelters or on the street on the last one-day count in our area, according to Ofsonka.

That's a concern because those experiencing homelessness are at greater risk for health issues, according to the National Institute of Health

The issue is important to many.

"It has definitely been an issue and continues to be, finding a nice warm spot. Housing is a human right so it's definitely something that's on our mind and we continue to look towards resources that will improve shelter availability or hotel space for individuals who are experiencing homelessness while working towards finding permanent housing," said Ofsonka.

The lives lost won't be forgotten. Those who work to help say the work has only just begun.

"Why is it important for you to do the work you do?" asked News 3's Erika Craven.

"You know, because I like seeing people make a change for the good," said Archer-Hubbard.