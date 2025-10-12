Locals brave wind and waves as coastal storm soaks Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A powerful coastal storm brought tidal flooding, high winds, and dangerous surf conditions to Hampton Roads on Sunday, transforming typically serene shorelines into storm-watching hotspots.

Despite the risks, many locals couldn’t resist heading to the water.

“I’m taking my dog Charlie for a walk, as I do every day,” said Reese Smith, who lives near the Chesapeake Bay off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach. “I see it all the time. It's beautiful out there.”

Along the Lynnhaven Inlet, some residents came not just to observe the surf, but to cast a line.

“It’s pretty rough out here, so I’m sure we’re going to have to use a sputnik,” said Glenn Hendricks of Virginia Beach, referring to the specialized sinkers needed to fish in strong surf. “But this is the time of year where people want to catch a lot of fish between now and November.”

Hendricks and his fishing partner, Teresa Ramirez, say safety is key for anyone braving the elements.

“Be prepared to get wet and feel a lot of wind,” Ramirez advised. “Make sure you have all your gear on. Layers. And don’t do it by yourself.”

Floodwaters lapped up into several neighborhoods across Virginia Beach, including the Great Neck area.

Some residents reported water creeping up their driveways and pooling at intersections.

Emergency management officials across Hampton Roads are monitoring conditions and advising drivers to avoid flooded roadways and check for closures.

Local governments have published real-time flood zone alerts and are urging residents to use caution.

Mary Davis of Portsmouth came out with her husband to take in the storm from the safety of the shore.

“We went a couple years ago to one of the hurricanes,” Davis said.

Davis says the weather conditions are a thrill.

“I love it. I think it’s beautiful.”

But officials urge the public to avoid getting too close to the water, especially on piers and seawalls, as waves and wind intensify through the weekend.

The storm, which forecasters say resembles a Nor’easter in structure, is expected to linger through Sunday and possibly Monday.

More rain and minor to moderate tidal flooding are likely.