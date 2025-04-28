Food banks face surging demand amid cuts to federal aid, rising grocery prices

HAMPTON, Va. — 100 days into President Donald Trump's second term, grocery prices in the U.S. have continued to rise, coinciding with cuts to federal aid for small farmers and food banks.

Local shopper Denise Griffin knows a deal on groceries when she sees one.

"I fancy myself an amateur chef," she said while shopping at a farmers market on the campus of Hampton University.

The market is full of fresh, local produce, which Griffin appreciates.

Watch related coverage: Suffolk farm closes the affordability gap by accepting SNAP

Closing the gap with SNAP benefits now accepted at local farm

"I wish we had more things like this in the areas where they have food deserts," she added.

The market, which features various vendors, offers early spring crops, including collards, kale, and sweet potatoes. Thelonious Cook is the president of the Mid-Atlantic Black Farmers Caucus, a cooperative of food producers across five states and Washington, D.C. He says people have turned to farmers markets amid grocery price concerns.

"We are part of the solution. There's a renewed interest from young people trying to figure out how to get into agriculture," Cook said.

Watch related coverage: Tariffs impact on U.S. consumers and global trade dynamics

Tariffs impact on U.S. consumers and global trade dynamics

The farmers market serves as a solution to rising concerns about grocery prices, which have been partly fueled by higher tariffs imposed during Trump's first 100 days in office. The U.S. imports about 35% of its fresh vegetables and 59% of its fresh fruit, which, combined with cuts to U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, has made the situation more challenging.

"Not having those funds available definitely has hit farmers hard," Cook noted.

Bob Latvis, CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, underscored that impact.

"Unfortunately, we have been on the receiving end of some pretty significant cuts in funding," he said.

Watch related coverage: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia faces nearly half a million dollars in federal funding cuts

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia faces nearly half a million in federal funding cuts

About a third of the food bank’s supply comes from the federal government's emergency assistance program, and funding for that program is now partly frozen, putting the food bank and the families it serves in a pinch.

"That was six truckloads of food that were canceled with no warning, without an ability to build a contingency plan," Latvis explained.

With grocery prices forecasted to rise another 2.6% over the next three years due to tariffs, lower-income shoppers could be hit hardest.

Watch related coverage: Lose your job? How to get benefits from the Virginia Employment Commission

Lose your job? Here's how to get benefits from the Virginia Employment Commission

"When we're in a place of uncertainty, the anxiety, the fear, the stress that that creates on those who are experiencing food insecurity just continues to grow," Latvis said.

Despite these challenges, he believes corporate and community donations will fill much of the gap for now, providing a sliver of hope for food providers.

For shoppers like Griffin, local farmers markets can offer relief.

"I found today that the prices are cheaper here than the grocery store," she said, finding an unexpected silver lining amid the rising costs.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.