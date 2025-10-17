Food bank serves 500 families during government shutdown at Military Circle

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of cars wrapped around the parking lot at Military Circle Mall as families waited for food distribution designed to help at least 500 families, during the ongoing government shutdown.

An hour after the distribution began, the gates had to close due to the need exceeding the amount of food available.

Cars began lining up around 4 a.m. Friday morning in the parking lot, with families seeking relief as the shutdown continues with no resolution in sight.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore organized this emergency pop-up distribution to address immediate needs.

"This is not normal for us. We really wanted to meet an immediate need for people who are struggling or concerned about their future paychecks coming in," said Mallory Reckling, Director of Communication for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The foodbank decided just this week to put together the distribution, offering fresh produce, juice, canned goods, cereal and other items designed to last families for an extended period.

Those waiting in line expressed gratitude for the assistance, citing uncertainty about the future.

"People just don't have it. There are a lot of people out of work because of the layoffs. The people need help. And they're cutting everything - the food stamps and Medicaid. What are we to do," said Edwina Peoples, recipient.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.