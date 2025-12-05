Old Dominion heading to Orlando for Cure Bowl

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Bahamas, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and now Orlando. Old Dominion can add another city to its list of postseason program destinations.

Sources confirm to WTKR News 3 that the Monarchs will play in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on December 17 against South Florida. Kickoff is slate for 5 p.m. An official announcement is expected Friday morning.

ODU finished the regular season 9-3, 6-2 in the Sun Belt and a perfect 6-0 at home. The Monarchs are 1-2 all-time in bowl games, 0-2 under current head coach Ricky Rahne. The program won its FBS postseason debut at the Bahamas Bowl in 2016 before falling in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl and the Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte in 2023.

USF has an identical 9-3 record, 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference and was also 6-0 on its home field. The Bulls' losses came to Miami, Memphis and Navy. South Florida's 43 points per game rank fourth in the country in total offense.

This match-up will feature two of the nation's top rushing offenses. Old Dominion ranks No. 7 in the country with 236.9 yards per game on the ground, while the Bulls rank No. 11 with 225.4 yards per contest.

This will mark the first ever meeting between the Monarchs and South Florida. We'll have much more on this match-up leading up to the game.