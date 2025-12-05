Franklin's vision influenced Grant's flip to Hokies

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Tyrell Grant thought he had his college decision made. Then he sat down with new Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin.

The Nansemond River senior flipped his commitment from Syracuse to the Hokies, serving as this year's signing day surprise in Hampton Roads. He said he knew he would change his pledge a couple days prior to Wednesday's National Signing Day.

"It was something special," Grant said of meeting with Franklin and the current members of his staff. "I truly believe in Coach Franklin's vision. That moved me and my parents a lot and just being able to get up on that official visit and meet some of the recruits as well, that played a big part in my decision."

Grant, who was a star quarterback for the Warriors, will play safety at the college level. He'll graduate early and head to Blacksburg in January to begin learning the defense and acclimating to the college game. Franklin's development plan for the recruit is one thing that really stood out to Grant.

"He said I have that NFL build," he noted. "He said I was a great athlete. He said that he would have the coaching staff develop me into the best person on and off the field. I just trusted is judgment. Coach Franklin has made a huge impact with the college football game over the past few years so him saying I have the opportunity to play at the professional level, I just couldn't say no to that."

Things change fast in the world of recruiting. Grant's family and friends had been preparing to have him a few states north at Syracuse. Now he'll stay in the commonwealth and, while Blacksburg may not be a skip away, the venture to Virginia Tech is certainly closer than it would be to the home of the Orange.

"They were very pumped up about it," Grant smiled describing when his loved ones learned of his decision. "They think I made a great decision and it's closer than ten hours away."

Grant joins the Green Run trio of Thomas Wilder, Zaevion Cleveland and Kamren Johnson as Hampton Roads Virginia Tech recruits.