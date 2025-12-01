Commanders fall short to Broncos in overtime thriller

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Nik Bonitto batted away Marcus Mariota’s pass in overtime to deny Washington a winning 2-point conversion, and the Denver Broncos held on for their ninth straight victory, a 27-26 thriller Sunday night.

After Denver's RJ Harvey ran for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, Mariota drove the Commanders down the field, aided by a pass-interference penalty on fourth-and-6. Washington had fourth-and-goal at the 3 when Mariota connected with Terry McLaurin for a TD.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn went for 2 and Mariota had an open receiver, but Bonitto leaped and knocked the ball down.

“I knew he was buying time,” Bonitto said. “At that point I was just trying to make it hard for him to throw the ball, and I ended up knocking it down and we ended up winning the game.”

Bo Nix threw for 321 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the AFC West-leading Broncos (10-2), who have eight victories in one-score games.

Broncos coach Sean Payton spoke during the week about the importance of getting a first-round bye in the playoffs, and Denver remained even with New England for the best record in the AFC.

“We didn't escape. We won,” Payton declared. “The journey of a good team’s season involves games like this. And then you believe you can do it again.”

Washington, meanwhile, now has consecutive overtime losses as part of a seven-game losing streak.

Making his sixth start this season in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, Mariota threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns with one pick.

“We're going in the right direction,” Mariota said. “It's not exactly where we want to be, but I think putting together a great week of practice, I think we just continue to stack these.

"Regardless of what it looks like for us, it's all about the process and the journey, and the more we can find ways to improve week-to-week, I think that sets a solid foundation for what's to come.”

One of Mariota's TD tosses was an incredible catch by Treylon Burks, who leaped in the corner of the end zone and made a falling, one-handed grab over cornerback Riley Moss.

For the Commanders (3-9), a woeful defense has shown signs of improvement in the two games since coach Dan Quinn took over play-calling from coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

“I was pleased with the run game — this is a team that's been able to get on the edge, which is something we haven't done as well,” Quinn said. "There was progress that was made, certainly in the run game, and we've got plenty of room to grow in that.

“Hate the outcome, but I do love the fight and where we're at.”

Washington leaned on tight end Zach Ertz, who finished with 10 catches for 106 yards and passed Shannon Sharpe for the fifth-most receptions by an NFL tight end. McLaurin added seven catches for 96 yards.

Although Denver had just two sacks, its pass rushers frequently made Mariota uncomfortable and forced him into a bad interception at the start of the second quarter that was pulled in by Dre Greenlaw.

But Mariota delivered at the end of regulation, leading an 18-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a tying, 32-yard field goal by Jake Moody, who was playing in his first game for Washington.

For Nix, an uneven outing ultimately led to the desired result.

After Denver scored just six points on its first three drives, Nix settled in and delivered an acrobatic strike to Courtland Sutton for an 11-yard touchdown right before halftime, avoiding a sack just long enough to release the ball.

“I was honestly a little bit close to being down, but stayed up just long enough,” Nix said. “(Sutton) did a great job of starting on the other side of the field and ran all the way to the other side. He scrambled with me and in a game like that — we literally talk about a game of inches, but it really is. It comes down to an inch or two every once in awhile.”

The fourth quarter opened with Nix throwing an interception to Bobby Wagner that led to a Washington field goal. The Broncos punted on their final three possessions of regulation, and the Commanders finally took advantage.

Quinn said there was never a doubt the team would go for two in overtime, declaring it a “game you love to be a part of — two teams absolutely going at it, throwing punches back and forth.”

What’s next

Broncos: At Las Vegas on Sunday.

Commanders: At Minnesota on Sunday.