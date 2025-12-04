Joseph paces 11 Monarchs to earn All-Sun Belt honors

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- One of Old Dominion's best football seasons in history was made possible in large part by the players on the field and some of those standouts were honored by the Sun Belt on Thursday.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Colton Joseph was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Joseph threw for 2,624 yards, rushed for another 1,007 and accounted for 34 total touchdowns (21 passing, 13 rushing) during the 2025 campaign. He averaged 302.6 yards per game of total offense during the year, which tied for second in the conference and sixth in the country. Joseph's rushing yard total is good enough for fourth in the country among quarterbacks. He also earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors.

Offensive lineman Zach Barlev was the lone Monarch on the first team. Barlev started all 12 games at left tackle, protecting Joseph's blindside. He helped ODU allow the fewest sacks in the Sun Belt and tally the second most rushing and total yards in the league. Barlev has started all 24 games he's played in the silver and blue.

Joining Joseph on the second team are offensive lineman Ryan Joyce and defensive back Jerome Carter. Joyce started at center for the first time in his career and started all 12 games in his seventh year of college football, while the safety Carter led Old Dominion with 72 tackles and four interceptions.

Wide receiver Tre Brown, defensive end Kris Trinidad and linebacker Jeremy Mack pulled in third team accolades. Brown led the Monarchs and ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 751 yards on 37 receptions. He is tied for fifth in the country with seven receptions of 40+ yards, including a school record 98-yard touchdown grab at James Madison. Mack paced the team with 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, while Trinidad led ODU defensive lineman with 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, Stephon Dubose Bourne, Chris Forbes and Mario Easterly earned honorable mention recognition.

James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year, with the Dukes' Trent Hendrick earning Defensive Player of the Year honors. JMU's Bob Chesney is the Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

Old Dominion finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, was 6-2 in Sun Belt play and a perfect 6-0 at home. The Monarchs will discover their bowl destination, date and opponent later this week.