Man dies after crash on Lowery Road: NPD

Top Stories: Thursday, December 4
Police lights - generic
NORFOLK, Va. — A 77-year-old man died after a crash early Thursday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Around 12:31 a.m., a crash was reported to have taken place in the 5600 Block of Lowery Road. Norfolk police say the driver was hospitalized after officers arrived at the scene — he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Based on initial gatherings, police say a medical event could have prompted the crash. Speed and alcohol were not considered factors.

Norfolk police say they will continue to investigate this incident.

