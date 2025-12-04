These are the local brands coming to ORF as airport revamps concessions

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's airport is preparing to address a frequent complaint from people flying and in out: The food options could be a lot better.

Friday, Norfolk Airport Authority CEO Mark Perryman announced to the airport's board that two companies — Faber and Avolta — had been chosen to revamp Norfolk International Airport's concessions.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

Part of the deal, he says, is that local brands must make up at least 40 percent of the food and drink options. Perryman then announced the Hampton Roads businesses that have already signed on:



Bruce Smith's 200 Sack Club

COVA Brewing Company

Ghost Kitchen

Pale Horse Coffee

Pinup Coffee

The Stockpot

Town Center Cold Pressed

Warriors Taphouse

They will join national brands including Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin, Starbucks, Bojangles and more.

"It's a nice mix of local and national brands and it's going to be spread throughout the airport and so we're very excited about how this has come together," said Perryman.

After the meeting, News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella reached out to two of the local businesses announced to be joining the airport.

"We're excited and honored to be chosen," said Karla Smith, co-owner at COVA Brewing Company in Norfolk's East Ocean View neighborhood. "We look forward to working with the airport and serving travelers from throughout Hampton Roads.

"We’re beyond excited to bring The Stockpot to Norfolk International Airport. From day one, our mission has been to serve honest, nourishing, healthy comfort food that feels like home, and we can’t wait to share that experience with travelers passing through our region," said Amber Kostka, Chief Operation Officer for The Stockpot, which has locations in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. "We’re especially energized by the local focus Mark Perryman is bringing to the airport and his commitment to highlighting homegrown concepts aligns perfectly with who we are. It’s a huge honor to be part of this next chapter for ORF, and we can’t wait to welcome guests with the warm, feel good flavors that define Stockpot."

Perryman says some of the brands have already been added to the airport, but the entire revamp is expected to take two years.