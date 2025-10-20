Hampton planning commission recommends approval of proposed art museum

HAMPTON, Va. — Sandra McKenzie is one step closer to opening an art museum in honor of artist Margaret Lefranc.

Lefranc was a modernist painter who died in 1998. Among other accomplishments, she has a portrait currently on display as part of a Smithsonian traveling exhibit.

McKenzie is the President and CEO of the Margaret Lefranc Art Foundation, which she moved from Santa Fe, New Mexico to Hampton to be closer to family business.

On Oct. 16, the Hampton City Planning Commission recommended approval of McKenzie’s plan for the museum.

She said the museum will offer internships for Virginia Peninsula Community College Students, opportunities for up and coming artists to display their work, and will teach drawing.

“Drawing isn’t just for art. It carries over to a lot of other places as well, other occupations. But Margaret always felt that anybody worth his or her salt had to know how to draw," McKenzie explained.

As of Oct. 20, the museum proposal still needed final approval from Hampton City Council.

If approved, it will be built along Aberdeen Rd. Between Mercury Blvd. and Todds Ln.

McKenzie was hopeful it could be open in 2027.